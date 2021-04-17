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Lin Wood: Trump is Q+ EPIC BQQMS! Proofs + 3-Yr Deltas! Learn Our Comms! Misspellings Are Important!
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1670 views • April 17, 2021
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Previous Updates:
EPIC FLYNN: TRUMP IS PRESIDENT! SPEECH HEALTH & FREEDOM CONFERENCE 2021 Q: DIGITAL SOLDIERS RISE UP!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q7bm8fRlDoFF/
Q: APRIL 15TH DECODE! DELTAS, PROOFS + GOD'S ARMOR! DURHAM START! FUTURE PROVES PAST!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2539PXI73SUa/
Q: MILITARY START! THIS KEY UNLOCKS ALL DOORS! APRIL ARRESTS [TRIBUNALS] YOU HAVE MORE THAN YOU KNOW!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/By1jHl4b6JkB/
Q: APRIL 9 DECODE! IL DONALDO TRUMPO VS [HUSSEIN] SUICIDE HOTLINE! IT'S PAYBACK TIME!
https://rumble.com/vfi8zr-q-april-9-decode-il-donaldo-trumpo-vs-hussein-suicide-hotline-its-payback-t.html
ADRENOCHROME: THE DEVIL'S DRUG! Q: THESE PEOPLE ARE SICK!
https://rumble.com/vfgxzx-adrenochrome-the-devils-drug-q-these-people-are-sick-child-sex-trafficking-.html
Q: YOU'RE WATCHING A SCRIPTED MOVIE! SUEZ EVERGREEN MILITARY ROAD BLOCK! THERE'S BLOOD IN THE WATER!
https://rumble.com/vfdk9l-q-youre-watching-a-scripted-movie-suez-evergreen-military-road-block-theres.html
Q+ TRUMP: MILITARY START! EASTER RESURRECTION! FF FORTY-FIVE CIRCLE BACK! 11.3 MARKER [DC] OCCUPATION!
https://rumble.com/vfa7or-q-trump-military-start.-easter-resurrection-ffforty-five-circle-back-11.3-m.html
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GO FUND ME PAGE *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.gofundme.com/christian-patriot-news-updates
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE. QLNZCXH
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
Previous Updates:
EPIC FLYNN: TRUMP IS PRESIDENT! SPEECH HEALTH & FREEDOM CONFERENCE 2021 Q: DIGITAL SOLDIERS RISE UP!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q7bm8fRlDoFF/
Q: APRIL 15TH DECODE! DELTAS, PROOFS + GOD'S ARMOR! DURHAM START! FUTURE PROVES PAST!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2539PXI73SUa/
Q: MILITARY START! THIS KEY UNLOCKS ALL DOORS! APRIL ARRESTS [TRIBUNALS] YOU HAVE MORE THAN YOU KNOW!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/By1jHl4b6JkB/
Q: APRIL 9 DECODE! IL DONALDO TRUMPO VS [HUSSEIN] SUICIDE HOTLINE! IT'S PAYBACK TIME!
https://rumble.com/vfi8zr-q-april-9-decode-il-donaldo-trumpo-vs-hussein-suicide-hotline-its-payback-t.html
ADRENOCHROME: THE DEVIL'S DRUG! Q: THESE PEOPLE ARE SICK!
https://rumble.com/vfgxzx-adrenochrome-the-devils-drug-q-these-people-are-sick-child-sex-trafficking-.html
Q: YOU'RE WATCHING A SCRIPTED MOVIE! SUEZ EVERGREEN MILITARY ROAD BLOCK! THERE'S BLOOD IN THE WATER!
https://rumble.com/vfdk9l-q-youre-watching-a-scripted-movie-suez-evergreen-military-road-block-theres.html
Q+ TRUMP: MILITARY START! EASTER RESURRECTION! FF FORTY-FIVE CIRCLE BACK! 11.3 MARKER [DC] OCCUPATION!
https://rumble.com/vfa7or-q-trump-military-start.-easter-resurrection-ffforty-five-circle-back-11.3-m.html
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
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