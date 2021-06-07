TruNews - 7/6/21*

Jul 6, 2021RUSSIA THREATENS TO SINK NATO SHIPS IN BLACK SEA IF PROVOKEDCourtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, host Edward Szall and the team discuss the continued ramp up to war as Russia responds to threats from the West, particularly the United States.Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov says that a ‘harsh response’ can be expected. Russian has parachuting dogs ready for battle, while the US is having drag queen events on military bases.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (7/6/21)🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene*mirror