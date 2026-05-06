Healing For The Fractured Soul 64 | A Holistic How-To Guide to Quitting Porn PART 2

Picking up where we left off last week... We want this video to be the jumpstart you need to help you reset your dopamine and retrain your brain to feel good in healthy ways. Quitting porn isn’t just about "stopping a bad habit"—it’s about reclaiming your life from a cycle that has likely felt out of your control for a long time. When you view porn as an addiction, you realize that the struggle isn't a lack of willpower; it’s your brain trying to find comfort and dopamine in a way that eventually leaves you feeling empty. Let's get into a REAL Recovery Blueprint: Tools You Need to Finally Get Free. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-64/

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