Demystifying Homeschooling at The Red Pill Expo

Mandy Jacobs explains the content of her presentation at the Red Pill Expo to be held in Des Moines, Iowa on 2023 August 12-13. She will share her experience as a former investment banker who decided that the best thing she could do for her children was to take them out of government schools and homeschool them. To her surprise, it was easy and a lot of fun, but the biggest payoff was how well her children thrived and advanced in this environment. Her story is impressive. More information about The Red Pill Expo at http://redpillexpo.org.

