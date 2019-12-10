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911 Revisited
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360 views • December 10, 2019
Lest we forget. The whole so called "War on Terror" hinges on what happened that day, and yet many are still debating over who was involved. If you still believe that it was a bunch of arabs with boxcutters then you need to turn off the idiot box in the corner of your living room and get your reality from alternative sources.
Useful links and resources;
https://www.ae911truth.org/
https://911truth.org/
https://www.911tap.org/
Useful links and resources;
https://www.ae911truth.org/
https://911truth.org/
https://www.911tap.org/
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