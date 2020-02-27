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Fort Worth football players waving Mexican flag was bad, then district made it worse
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31 views • February 27, 2020
By Chris Salcedo
February 26, 2020
EXCERPT:
"As a self-described “liberty-loving Latino,” I couldn’t help but smile in recognition of the fact that Hispanics dominate the school. That smile quickly faded when I learned about the shameful conduct being undertaken at that same Fort Worth ISD school."
Source: https://www.star-telegram.com/opinion/opn-columns-blogs/other-voices/article240636097.html
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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February 26, 2020
EXCERPT:
"As a self-described “liberty-loving Latino,” I couldn’t help but smile in recognition of the fact that Hispanics dominate the school. That smile quickly faded when I learned about the shameful conduct being undertaken at that same Fort Worth ISD school."
Source: https://www.star-telegram.com/opinion/opn-columns-blogs/other-voices/article240636097.html
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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