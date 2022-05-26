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Tennessee Passes Law Declaring Anti-Zionism Is Antisemitism
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43 views • May 26, 2022
Soon it will be totally illegal in the United States to question the Holocaust which is what this is leading up to, mark my words.
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Support: https://chadchaddington.com/donate/
Sources:
https://www.jewishpress.com/news/us-news/new-tennessee-law-recognizes-anti-zionism-as-antisemitism/2022/05/26/
https://www.holocaustremembrance.com/resources/working-definitions-charters/working-definition-antisemitism
https://www.timesofisrael.com/a-new-israeli-film-tackles-the-taboo-did-six-million-jews-die-in-the-holocaust/
https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/David_Irving_v_Penguin_Books_and_Deborah_Lipstadt/VI
https://archive.ph/d260
https://archive.ph/gbhCo#selection-1267.0-1267.241
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/117/hres1125/text/eh
https://www.jns.org/opinion/its-time-to-stop-counting-jews-in-the-cabinet/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Rassinier#Wartime_years
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Support: https://chadchaddington.com/donate/
Sources:
https://www.jewishpress.com/news/us-news/new-tennessee-law-recognizes-anti-zionism-as-antisemitism/2022/05/26/
https://www.holocaustremembrance.com/resources/working-definitions-charters/working-definition-antisemitism
https://www.timesofisrael.com/a-new-israeli-film-tackles-the-taboo-did-six-million-jews-die-in-the-holocaust/
https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/David_Irving_v_Penguin_Books_and_Deborah_Lipstadt/VI
https://archive.ph/d260
https://archive.ph/gbhCo#selection-1267.0-1267.241
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/117/hres1125/text/eh
https://www.jns.org/opinion/its-time-to-stop-counting-jews-in-the-cabinet/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Rassinier#Wartime_years
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