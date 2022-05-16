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Guardian goes after Fox News hosts for having own opinions
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57 views • May 16, 2022
RT.
In line with Western mainstream media narrative, The Guardian is now calling for Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch's assets to be frozen, claiming that 'his presenters push out Russian propaganda.'
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14tg5f-guardian-goes-after-fox-news-hosts-for-having-own-opinions.html
In line with Western mainstream media narrative, The Guardian is now calling for Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch's assets to be frozen, claiming that 'his presenters push out Russian propaganda.'
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14tg5f-guardian-goes-after-fox-news-hosts-for-having-own-opinions.html
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