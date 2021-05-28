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Facebook Whistleblower Calls For Boycott Of Platform
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70 views • May 28, 2021
Morgan Kahmann, the former Facebook employee who blew the whistle with Project Veritas, joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how the social media platform was censoring important vaccine information before it was posted by users, and he lays out how to take down Facebook once and for all.
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