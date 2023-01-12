IsraeLeak full tape [The Israeli Ministry of Health hid COVID serious adverse event data from the public]

Posted 26December2022 PECC Israel - מחצ לקורונה - "IsraeLeak full tape";

A recording of a meeting which took place on June 8th 2022 between Prof. Matti Berkovitch's research team and representatives of the Israeli Ministry of Health (IMoH). The research team was commissioned to analyze data from a Covid 19 vaccine safety reporting system, which was launched late December 2021 after the IMoH had realized its original system used throughout 2020 is dysfunctional. In the meeting, the team shared its findings from analyzing 6-month data from late December 2021 to the end of May 2022. The team identified previously unknown adverse reactions related to the vaccine, including neurological, menstrual, bone-muscle, and digestive disorders. It has also identified high rates of long lasting effects for adverse reactions which were previously thought to have only short-term effects. Moreover, due to a "rechallenge" phenomenon, i.e. the fact that in a significant portion of the reports the adverse reactions reoccurred or intensified with additional vaccine doses, the research team claimed to have strong evidence that these adverse reactions are causally linked to the vaccine. הקלטה של פגישת זום שנערכה ב-8 ביוני 2022 בין נציגי משרד הבריאות וצוות המחקר של פרופ' מתי ברקוביץ'. על צוות המחקר הוטל לנתח נתונים מתוך מערכת דיווח תופעות לוואי לחיסוני הקורונה, אשר הושקה בסוף דצמבר 2021 אחרי שהתברר למשרד הבריאות שהמערכת המקורית שפעלה לאורך 2021 לא מאפשרת ניתוח אפקטיבי של הנתונים. בפגישה הצוות חולק את הממצאים שלו מתוך ניתוח נתונים שנאספו במשך כחצי שנה, מסוף דצמבר 2021 ועד סוף מאי 2022. הצוות זיהה תופעות לוואי הקשורות לחיסון שלא היו ידועות בעבר, כולל תופעות נוירולוגיות, הפרעות במחזור הווסת, בעיות שריר-שלד, ובעיות במערכת העיכול. כמו כן זוהו מקרים רבים של של תופעות ארוכות טווח אשר עד כה נחשבו לתופעות קצרות וחולפות. בנוסף, בשל תופעת ה"ריצ'אלנג'", כלומר העובדה שבמספר משמעותי של דיווחים על תופעות לוואי התופעה חזרה או התחזקה עם מנות נוספות של החיסון, צוות המחקר טען כי זאת ראיה חזקה לכך כי יש קשר סיבתי בין החיסון לתופעות אלו.

See this substack for details: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/this-sunday-the-israeli-ministry

