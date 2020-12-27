What is going on in the White House?

The whole world is relieved by the results of the 2020 US presidential election. Donald Trump will not serve another term, and the United States will once again be made great under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris... or will it? You see, a very serious problem exists on both sides of the political spectrum, and until we address the REAL elephant in the White House and in the rest of the country, we'll never make America great again. Regardless of your religious or political affiliation, are you willing to confront this uncomfortable truth? Watch this video, and then write to me to tell me if you are.