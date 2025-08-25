Tamil Nadu woman collapses on stage while dancing at wedding event, dies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A woman collapsed while dancing on stage during a wedding reception in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram. She was rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival.
A woman collapsed and died while dancing at a wedding reception in Mamallapuram, in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district on Tuesday night.
Jeeva and her husband Gnanam, residents of Kancheepuram, had gone to attend their friend’s son’s wedding in a private marriage hall. As part of the celebrations, a music concert was organised, featuring popular Tamil playback singer Velmurugan.
During the performance, Velmurugan invited members of the audience to join him on stage and dance. Jeeva was among those who went up and began dancing when she suddenly collapsed.
She was given first aid at the venue, but when she failed to regain consciousness, she was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors there declared her brought dead.
Footage of Jeeva dancing before collapsing has since gone viral on social media.
https://www.indiatoday.in/india/tamil-nadu/story/tn-mamallapuram-woman-dies-dancing-at-wedding-reception-on-stage-2774034-2025-08-20
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!