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When will the judgment seat of Christ take place?
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24 views • December 24, 2021
All believers will appear before the Judgment Seat of Christ: but WHEN will that take place? What does the Bible have to say about that?
What is the 'Day of the Lord'? https://youtu.be/TNHPyHJK2vA
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17lGOZ3rIwGYxpjWjrVRigUE8AZJwRjlR/view?usp=sharing
"Obtaining the Inheritance" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnEWM50YGTo&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_arXd1iOiKQce8ZJmecgTt
Link to my channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner
Link to my channel on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6
Bit chute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/
Timeline Template Book (FREE PDF!!): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1c06Geq8dzBLocIQmX8-I63aDhKaeETSB/view?usp=sharing
Timeline Template in Portuguese: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1L-6PmtFuypXleKYOUgrrkonFIySYJPlH/view?usp=sharing
A Kingdom of Priests (Kindle, FREE):
https://tinyurl.com/AKingdomOfPriestsKindle
Smashwords eBooks (FREE):
https://tinyurl.com/BrendaWeltnerSmashwords
French translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: Un Royaume de Pretres,
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1042422
French Kindle Version: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HSWS6HV
Spanish translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: “Un Reino de Sacerdotes: Las Historias del Apocalipsis”: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1036981
Dutch translation of “A Kingdom of Priests” :
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1036977
Portuguese translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-UR6h7k8gf28-uadBzLeG-UKf158fcbQ/view?usp=sharing
What is the 'Day of the Lord'? https://youtu.be/TNHPyHJK2vA
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17lGOZ3rIwGYxpjWjrVRigUE8AZJwRjlR/view?usp=sharing
"Obtaining the Inheritance" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnEWM50YGTo&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_arXd1iOiKQce8ZJmecgTt
Link to my channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner
Link to my channel on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6
Bit chute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/
Timeline Template Book (FREE PDF!!): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1c06Geq8dzBLocIQmX8-I63aDhKaeETSB/view?usp=sharing
Timeline Template in Portuguese: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1L-6PmtFuypXleKYOUgrrkonFIySYJPlH/view?usp=sharing
A Kingdom of Priests (Kindle, FREE):
https://tinyurl.com/AKingdomOfPriestsKindle
Smashwords eBooks (FREE):
https://tinyurl.com/BrendaWeltnerSmashwords
French translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: Un Royaume de Pretres,
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1042422
French Kindle Version: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HSWS6HV
Spanish translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: “Un Reino de Sacerdotes: Las Historias del Apocalipsis”: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1036981
Dutch translation of “A Kingdom of Priests” :
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1036977
Portuguese translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-UR6h7k8gf28-uadBzLeG-UKf158fcbQ/view?usp=sharing
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