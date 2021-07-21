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HOLDING THE WORLD TO RANSOM
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70 views • July 21, 2021
“Man cannot be reduced to slavery if he is not distorted first. The politician and the priest have been in a deep conspiracy down the ages. They have been reducing humanity to a crowd of slaves. They are destroying every possibility of rebellion in man—and love is rebellion, because love listens only to the heart and does not care a bit about anything else.”
- Osho
Source: TheCrowHouse
- Osho
Source: TheCrowHouse
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