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Blame Local Agenda & Ontario lockdown/Curfew
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80 views • January 13, 2021
Source material:
A Day After Saying Curfew Wouldn’t Be Imposed, Ford Government Imposes De Facto Full-Day Curfew Through Stay-At-Home Order>
https://spencerfernando.com/.../a-day-after-saying.../
Ford exempts large US retailers from lockdown, but encourages Ontarians to “blame locally”>
https://www.thebeaverton.com/.../ford-exempts-large.../...
Ontario declares second state of emergency, announces new restrictions>
https://tnc.news/.../ontario-declares-second-state-of.../...
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A Day After Saying Curfew Wouldn’t Be Imposed, Ford Government Imposes De Facto Full-Day Curfew Through Stay-At-Home Order>
https://spencerfernando.com/.../a-day-after-saying.../
Ford exempts large US retailers from lockdown, but encourages Ontarians to “blame locally”>
https://www.thebeaverton.com/.../ford-exempts-large.../...
Ontario declares second state of emergency, announces new restrictions>
https://tnc.news/.../ontario-declares-second-state-of.../...
Donate to Elle's Place at
Donations to Elle's Place
paypal.me/ElleRosetti
etransfer
[email protected]
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