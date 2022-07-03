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The Dangers of Ayahuasca and the Possibility of Entity Possession
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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143 views • July 03, 2022

Video sources: "Fake Shaman and The Dangers Of AYAHUASCA" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9CUbfpuz6A "Abortion, Dangers Of Ayahuasca, Ghouls & More!" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVw0h9ndo78

"How Demons See - Ayahuasca" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQyjqgkGEaU


https://www.reddit.com/r/Ayahuasca/comments/aejn0k/has_anyone_ever_experienced_a_possessionexorcism/

"Has anyone ever experienced a possession/exorcism while on Ayahuasca? I recently took Ayahuasca and had a very frightening experience where one of the participants was seemingly possessed by an evil spirit of some kind. He was inflicting harm upon himself, screaming in strange languages and tongues, and the shamans had to step in and get things under control. I wrote about the experience here. Has anyone ever had a similar experience? Can anyone try to explain what the hell happened? Was this person possessed? Was it a past life that came out during the session? What the hell was this??? Any insights are appreciated. ..."


"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

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