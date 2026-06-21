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NWO: Roy Dennis on the upcoming food shortages: are we heading back to 1929?
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to NEM721 & The Ready Life


Roy Dennis was born in Brooklyn in the 1930s and lived through the Great Depression as a child. He remembers what real food shortages feel like, what happens to people when food runs out, and why he doesn't believe what he lived through is over.


Inside, Roy walks through soup lines, rationing, evictions in the snow, and how fast New York City changed between two blackouts only 7 years apart. You'll see why country living and self-sufficiency saved families back then, and why building emergency preparedness, food storage, and your own water and power is the right next step before the next crisis hits.


What real food scarcity looked like during the Great Depression — and why grocery shelves can empty faster than most people think


Why folks in the country fared so much better than the city when the system stopped delivering food


Roy's warning about rationing, civil breakdown, and what every family should be doing now


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fathergodholy spiritfood shortagesyeshuason of godelohimimmanuelgodheadgreat depressionspirit of truthanother comforter
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