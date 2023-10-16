Say No To Child Betrothals, Prostitutions, Sex Trafficking of Children

State Representative Candice Keller served in the Ohio House. She was elected in 2016 and appointed in November of 2016 when Representative Tim Derickson left his seat to join the administration of Ohio Governor John Kasich. She represented the 53rd House District, which is made up of portions of Butler County.

Born and raised in Butler County, Keller developed a strong work ethic and passion for supporting small businesses from her father, who owned his own small agricultural company. A graduate from Miami University, she has been the Executive Director of the Community Pregnancy Center, one of the largest pro-life non-profit agencies in Ohio, for the last thirteen years.

We The People SW Ohio Freedom Festival 2023Ohio Freedom Festival! State Rep Rodney Creech, Candice Keller, Timothy Lee Back, Coach Dave, Jason Miller, Barbara Ann We The People SW Ohio Freedom Festival 2023 Sunday October 15, 2023

#issue1ohio #prolife #OhioIssue1 Car Magnets, Yards Signs, Issue #1

Ohio Damon Appel https://sites.google.com/view/vote-no-issue-1-2023/home...

***https://www.facebook.com/groups/ohioelectionforum/permalink/641769424457568/?mibextid=Nif5oz***

Election Forum Clermont County Republican Party Josh Barns 197 East Main St. Batavia

Ohio 45103 (513) 801-0874 Plain Vote NO Issue One sign. https://www.facebook.com/groups/ohioelectionforum/media

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10228088987142408&set=g.290345189599995

Resistance Chicks Michelle Svensson Made another sign on CANVA you need to order from Canva with all the information in shorthand. VOTE NO on Ohio's Issue 1 that will be going out front in our yard. If you would like to order one, it was roughly $80 for the size I got from Canva but you can order a smaller size directly from them with this link

https://www.canva.com/.../2xioVQ-nL3HKRuZyaPLLZw/view...