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Frozen shoulder treatment with hydrodilatation in India
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48 views • March 22, 2022
Frozen shoulder is a debilitating condition disturbing sleep and accompanied by stiffness. Although it is self limiting, patients experience lot of pain with sleep disturbance and restriction of movements. Hydrodilatation is a procedure to relieve the symptoms. See how it is done in this video.
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