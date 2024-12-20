Post Script Insights: Humanity’s Next Leap

In this new Post Script Insights, Futurist, John L. Petersen explores the urgent challenges and opportunities humanity faces, including rapid technological advancements, UFO phenomena, societal shifts, and the critical need for a new world model. With a two-year window to act, Petersen emphasizes the importance of collective action, conscious living, and embracing transformative change for a brighter future.





