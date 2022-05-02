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'Velvet Buzzsaw' 2019 Movie, More Syringes, Spiritual Infection/ Disease PRE-PLANdemic [29.04.2022]
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93 views • May 02, 2022
Join EntertheStars as we examine the 2019 film 'Velvet Buzzsaw' which seems to confirm many recent discoveries made on this channel. A man named DEASE, catches a spiritual disease, a possession, which infects the art world through his artwork. Velvet Buzzsaw (2019) - IMDb https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7043012/
6,905 views Streamed live on Apr 29, 2022
EntertheStars
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NzXceErnQ5w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
6,905 views Streamed live on Apr 29, 2022
EntertheStars
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NzXceErnQ5w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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