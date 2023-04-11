https://gettr.com/post/p2e200n96ae

4/9/2023 【NFSC Members Paying Homage to the Statue of Liberty】Mr. Miles Guo has done so much for others, and today, we are fighting for Mr. Guo! We are confident that more and more Chinese people will choose to follow him. Mr. Guo is the greatest man of the Chinese nation!

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/9/2023 【战友们拜谒自由女神】郭文贵先生为别人付出了太多太多，今天我们要为郭先生而战斗！我相信会有越来越多的中国人选择跟随他，郭文贵先生是中华民族最伟大的人！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平





