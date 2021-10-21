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Qld Premier Admits Camps For Unvaccinated, Victoria Premier Admits No Life For Unvaccinated
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181 views • October 21, 2021
I'm very sorry for you guys in Australia who have to live like this, and, no, it's not because you gave up your guns as so many Americans like to believe. It's because, like the majority of Americans, the majority of your fellow Aussie's gave up their brains.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
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neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iD...
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxbTl...
Unvaccinated Life in Victoria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OW5JG...
Rebel News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTLOF...
Shared from and subscribe to:
neverlosetruth
neverlosetruthhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected].
Please subscribe to my primary, & back-up channels -
neverlosetruth
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlos...
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iD...
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxbTl...
Unvaccinated Life in Victoria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OW5JG...
Rebel News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTLOF...
Shared from and subscribe to:
neverlosetruth
neverlosetruthhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
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