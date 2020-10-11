The True Origins of SARS-CoV-2

One important thing to understand is that the Chinese talk about war without any rules or morals. They talk about things like shooting women and children who are their prisoners of war, and they talk about about using biological warfare to "clean up America" in order to colonize our country and many others. They apparently have no concept of human rights, human dignity, or human life. It is victory by any means necessary. There is nothing the Chinese Communists will not do. We also see the same thing in many parts of their system, including the medical system where altering the human genome is not a big deal to them. The CCP has been very open about its biological warfare ambitions. They don't even try to hide it. Do you think it's a coincidence that every virus we get out of China always seems to originate from Wuhan, where their only biological weapons lab is located? I don't.Evidence of Specific Threats by CCP Against America...My sites...CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...