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COVID-19 AND THE 8TH DAY PROTOCOL. IT DESERVES URGENT GLOBAL ATTENTION.
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164 views • October 30, 2021
Dr Shankara Chetty’s “8th Day Protocol” deserves urgent global attention. 100% success with over 7,000 patients, no oxygen needs developed, none needed hospitalisation, none died.
He operates from an open-air clinic in rural South Africa, and there was no infection spread among his staff either. His Protocol has been successful with the first wave, second wave, Delta wave, and with those getting reinfected post vaccination. The Protocol is being studied and applied in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the US and more.
Dr. Chetty is a general practitioner with a natural science background in genetics, advanced biology, microbiology and biochemistry.
Omar Khan has distilled and helped convey “the 8th Day Protocol” and how it represents a fundamentally new paradigm of COVID treatment, without requiring any “controversial” or off label drugs. This has helped in Sri Lanka as front-line doctors have gotten versed in it and have been successfully applying its distinctions.
Along with Dr. Chetty, Omar also has been focused on the “two sciences” that seem on display…the orthodoxy and the science shared by the sceptics. The reason for the cleavage is the first is based on modeling, and front-line clinicians like Dr. Chetty focus on actual patient data. Omar distils how most of the “debates” evaporate when we apply that distinction and getting people to be explicit about which paradigm, they’re applying is crucial.
Omar Khan is a global consultant who has advised clients in the US, UK, Europe, South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific and Australia on leadership responses to opportunities and crisis. His firm, EPL Global seeks to convey better information for better decision making.
Asia Pacific Today. October 30, 2021
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He operates from an open-air clinic in rural South Africa, and there was no infection spread among his staff either. His Protocol has been successful with the first wave, second wave, Delta wave, and with those getting reinfected post vaccination. The Protocol is being studied and applied in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the US and more.
Dr. Chetty is a general practitioner with a natural science background in genetics, advanced biology, microbiology and biochemistry.
Omar Khan has distilled and helped convey “the 8th Day Protocol” and how it represents a fundamentally new paradigm of COVID treatment, without requiring any “controversial” or off label drugs. This has helped in Sri Lanka as front-line doctors have gotten versed in it and have been successfully applying its distinctions.
Along with Dr. Chetty, Omar also has been focused on the “two sciences” that seem on display…the orthodoxy and the science shared by the sceptics. The reason for the cleavage is the first is based on modeling, and front-line clinicians like Dr. Chetty focus on actual patient data. Omar distils how most of the “debates” evaporate when we apply that distinction and getting people to be explicit about which paradigm, they’re applying is crucial.
Omar Khan is a global consultant who has advised clients in the US, UK, Europe, South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific and Australia on leadership responses to opportunities and crisis. His firm, EPL Global seeks to convey better information for better decision making.
Asia Pacific Today. October 30, 2021
Asia Pacific Today believes that your opinion is legitimate. And we believe that our guests have something to say and that their opinion is also legitimate. Throughout the week, Mike Ryan has discussions about politics, polarising issues, current events, and more. We really are connecting with people all over the world that simply speak their mind. There's new videos throughout the week, every week on our website.
And we also need our audience to grow. It would really help us grow if you could subscribe to https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv
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