Illegal aliens wreaking havoc at the Southern Border last night near El Paso, TX

JUST IN: Footage has been released of illegal aliens wreaking havoc at the Southern Border last night near El Paso, first reported by @ElPasoYa
Rest assured: The border is completely secure according to the Biden White House. In the clip, the alien invaders appear to be chanting "Si se puede" which means "yes, it can be done” or “yes you can.” The number of migrant encounters at the southern border has already surpassed last year's total as the president continues to ignore the crisis. Shameful.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.