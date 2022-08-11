Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1200, August 11, 2022 - Eng Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.









▫️Active Allied Forces' offensive operations have eliminated more than 50 per cent of the personnel in 14th and 66th mechanised brigades of AFU in Artemovsk and Avdeyevka directions. Mass desertions and self-willed abandonment of positions by the nationalists are being recorded.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.





▫️20 brigade and battalion command posts and 8 ammunition depots near Kostantinovka, Seversk, Zaitsevo, Novoselka, Ocheretino, Vodyanoye in Donetsk People's Republic and Trudovoye in Zaporizhzhya Region have been hit.





▫️1 missile and artillery weapons depot near Kharkov, 1 S-300 anti-aircraft missile system locator near Kramatorsk, and 264 areas of manpower, weapons, military and special equipment concentration have been destroyed.





💥As part of counter-battery warfare, 3 platoons of Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, 2 artillery platoons of Acatsiya guns and 3 platoons of D-30 howitzers have been suppressed at firing positions in Umanskoye, Krasnogorovka and Novgorodskoye in Donetsk People's Republic.





✈️💥Russian Aerospace Forces fighter aircraft has shot down 1 Mi-24 helicopter near Nikopol' in Dnepropetrovsk Region.





💥Russian air defence means have destroyed 7 unmanned aerial vehicles near Brigadirovka, Grakovo, Suligovka, Andreyevka, Babenkovo, Zavody and Lipchanovka of Kharkov Region.





▫️In addition, 4 shells of multiple rocket launchers have been intercepted in the air near Lisichansk.





📊In total, 267 Ukrainian airplanes and 146 helicopters, 1,727 unmanned aerial vehicles, 365 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,287 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 797 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,290 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,820 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.