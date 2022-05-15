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Satanic Sick Scientists are Creating MONSTERS Worldwide! [13.05.2022]
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346 views • May 15, 2022
Monsters are no longer a mystery, they're being created in laboratories by scientists all around the world.
Jan 27, 2017 Scientists Create Human-Pig Hybrids for Organ Transplants That Could Develop Into “Monsters”
https://www.lifenews.com/2017/01/27/scientists-create-human-pig-hybrids-for-organ-transplants-that-could-develop-into-monsters/
https://www.lifenews.com/2013/05/15/unethical-scientists-are-making-human-animal-hybrids-again/
571 views May 13, 2022
ETP Clips
https://youtu.be/EamSrt8UZCo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWNFHkbr59eZF7v7DGb82Lg
Jan 27, 2017 Scientists Create Human-Pig Hybrids for Organ Transplants That Could Develop Into “Monsters”
https://www.lifenews.com/2017/01/27/scientists-create-human-pig-hybrids-for-organ-transplants-that-could-develop-into-monsters/
https://www.lifenews.com/2013/05/15/unethical-scientists-are-making-human-animal-hybrids-again/
571 views May 13, 2022
ETP Clips
https://youtu.be/EamSrt8UZCo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWNFHkbr59eZF7v7DGb82Lg
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