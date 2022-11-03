Jesus: Betrayed, Crushed, Denied, Mocked, Forsaken!

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The horrific suffering of Jesus Christ needs to be fully understood. Having created the entire universe, He willingly subjected Himself to lack, suffering, and persecution, often receiving pain for the love he showed to humanity. Being a man acquainted with many sorrows, Jesus remained faithful and obedient. Learning perfection through His suffering, He became the perfect sinless sacrifice. Leaving us an example of faithfulness through pain, discouragement, and many heartaches. In this episode, we will cover the many sacrifices made by our Lord and Savior. #SonofGod #LambofGod #Jesus #Christ #Salvation
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