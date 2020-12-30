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Davidian Leadership Crisis: 1955-2018
Shepherd's Rod Message
Shepherd's Rod Message
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10 views • December 30, 2020
This presentation is a followup on the video discussing the Davidian storehouse(s) vs. Headquarters issue. Herein we focus on the leadership crisis that arose since 1955 when Florence Houteff usurped control of the GADSDA and destroyed the office of president. The ramifications of her legacy are examined in the context of developments that have taken place up to the present day where numerous factions of competing Davidian groups exist.

For further studies and background please visit the following videos:

Davidian Storehouses vs. Headquarters: History and Present Applicability https://youtu.be/fB2dwH_9jdc

God’s Storehouse History Part 3: Old Mt. Carmel Center 1930-55 https://youtu.be/03EL8m3EJp0

God’s Storehouse History Part 4: The Scattering Time, 1955-2010 https://youtu.be/9W5JSMPSK-k

God’s Storehouse History Part 5: Remodeling the SRod Message, 1955-2010 https://youtu.be/_FPuQf3dml4

God’s Storehouse History Part 6: Is Waco the Place Today? https://youtu.be/hGKydn26JVY

Bashan Hill Exposed: https://youtu.be/2rvvhu-kn2g

The New Codes: Are They Part of the Original SRod Message: Part 1: https://youtu.be/IgxiN_PL2GQ

The New Codes: Are They Part of the Original SRod Message: Part 2: https://youtu.be/rOJ1WkTfnNI
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bashanwacodavidiansmt daleshepherds rodgadsdadavidian seventh-day adventists
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy