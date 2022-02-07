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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0778 - Kansas City serial killer - Trial date is set
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69 views • February 07, 2022
Scott sneaked up behind each victim as they walked along a Kansas City hiking trail and shot them in the back of their heads. He was caught when he deviated from his prior pattern, and shot Steve in the back of the head in broad daylight on a city street after following him off of a city bus. He shot Karen in behind the Faith Ministries World Church, where she had lived for more than 10 years.
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