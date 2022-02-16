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Wardo-Rants
19143 subscribers
Pfizer's Israeli Covenant, Whistleblower: "It's Time To Burn Pfizer To The Ground" by Jew Peters Show .. Chicken Shit POS had every opportunity to disclose who the criminals are behind all of this and instead act the part of a #GATEKEEPER
THIS IS 100% A JEWISH OPERATION. If you really want to burn this shit to the ground, you'd point that out.