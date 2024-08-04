Dr. Gundry's CHANGED Views on Dairy, Eggs and Vanilla Beans

As new research emerges and real-world patient experiences shed light on new patterns, my “yes” and “no” food lists have evolved. We’re covering it all in this insightful discussion!

We’ll explore how dairy, egg whites, and egg yolks can initially trigger autoimmune reactions, but how fermented dairy products like sheep and goat cheeses might be safely reintroduced for many. Plus, discover why almonds and almond flour may cause joint pain and other health issues for some individuals, and how cashews have been linked to allergic reactions similar to poison oak.





We’ll also discuss the risks associated with Neu5GC, a sugar molecule found in beef, lamb, pork, and unfermented milk, which has been connected to serious health conditions like coronary artery disease, dementia, arthritis, and cancer. Tune in to get the full scoop on these dietary revelations and find out how they can impact your health and wellness. Don’t miss these valuable insights that could transform your approach to nutrition!





