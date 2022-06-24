X22 REPORT Ep. 2807b - We Will Declas, We Will Shine the Light, There is Nowhere to Hide

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2807b - June 23, 2022
We Will Declas, We Will Shine the Light, There Is Nowhere To Hide
The [DS] has lost the narrative which means they lost the control of the people. Trump and the patriots are preparing to release declassified information. They will shine the light on the darkness and show the people the truth. The [DS] cannot hide from this.
The Supreme Court has ruled in favor the 2nd Amendment the [DS] plan is falling apart and the people can now see the tyrants very clearly. The truth and facts are going to bring their propaganda system down.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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