Time to Recover

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From the Weekend
Coupon Code to Save 40% FREEDOM40 is ending soon
Calendars are Available https://shop.flylady.net/p/_All_Tools
Thank You! We just hit 104,000 family members on Youtube!
CHAOS to Clean; in 31 Easy BabySteps
https://shop.flylady.net/p/(CC)
I have set up a Patreon Page in order to have a platform that is free of censorship. https://www.patreon.com/theflylady
Out of the Darkness; Coming Through Depression
https://www.amazon.com/OUT-DARKNESS-Coming-Through-Depression/dp/1733381813/
Get Ready to Save Big!
Carpet Sweepa
https://shop.flylady.net/p/(CPET)
Body Clutter Tea Reg and Decaf makes a great Gift! https://shop.flylady.net/p/_Wise_Women
Pastor Derek Prince has been a blessing to me this last week. Check out his Youtube Channel.
https://www.youtube.com/c/DerekPrinceMinistries
If you really want to see real changes in your life Join FlyLady https://www.flylady.net/signup/ to receive our messages.
www.FlyLady.net