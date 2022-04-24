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Wimbledon BREECH Agreement! Discrimination Against ATP Russian Players | Tennis News (MIRRORED)
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277 views • April 24, 2022
Wimbledon BREECH Agreement! Discrimination Against ATP Russian Players | Tennis News (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel TENNIS TALK with Cam Williams at:-
https://youtu.be/zHqV40niT80
The ATP have come out against Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarussian payers from its event. They have said it is a breech of the contract between the organisations saying it is discrimination based on country.
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Tennis Talk with Cam Williams is your home for all the ATP and WTA Tours Tennis Breaking News, Draw Previews, Live Streams Play by Play, Match Previews and much more. We cover the largest tournaments throughout the season including the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, US Open and talk about the best players including Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep, Roger Federer and Naomi Osaka.
If you liked this video, then you will LOVE our latest playlist with MORE Breaking News. Click here for the playlist ➤ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLcFR9mOW9rDKlJDA33iw3wuuIptp-I2Ad
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Copyright Disclaimer : Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Affiliate Disclaimer : This video contains affiliate links in the description. If you click on one of them, we will receive a small commission which helps us continue to provide more of this type of content.
#Tennis2022 #ATPTour #WTATour #Nadal #Djokovic #Federer #Swiatek #Williams #Osaka
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel TENNIS TALK with Cam Williams at:-
https://youtu.be/zHqV40niT80
The ATP have come out against Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarussian payers from its event. They have said it is a breech of the contract between the organisations saying it is discrimination based on country.
Get the LATEST tennis news 🔔 SUBSCRIBE here https://www.youtube.com/CamWilliams
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCObs7FwjNmLB3u5fcHiLCWA/join
—
SOCIAL ACCOUNTS
WEBSITE ➤ https://thetennistalk.com
INSTAGRAM ➤ https://instagram.com/thetennistalk
FACEBOOK ➤ https://www.facebook.com/Tennis-Talk-with-Cam-Williams-920458994806038
DISCORD ➤ https://discord.gg/wND3zvy
TWITCH ➤ https://www.twitch.com/thetennistalk/
PATREON ➤ http://bit.ly/31cTagG
14 DAY FREE TRIAL | TOP COURT TENNIS ➤ http://bit.ly/2Nk7Irf
—
Tennis Talk with Cam Williams is your home for all the ATP and WTA Tours Tennis Breaking News, Draw Previews, Live Streams Play by Play, Match Previews and much more. We cover the largest tournaments throughout the season including the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, US Open and talk about the best players including Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep, Roger Federer and Naomi Osaka.
If you liked this video, then you will LOVE our latest playlist with MORE Breaking News. Click here for the playlist ➤ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLcFR9mOW9rDKlJDA33iw3wuuIptp-I2Ad
—
Copyright Disclaimer : Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Affiliate Disclaimer : This video contains affiliate links in the description. If you click on one of them, we will receive a small commission which helps us continue to provide more of this type of content.
#Tennis2022 #ATPTour #WTATour #Nadal #Djokovic #Federer #Swiatek #Williams #Osaka
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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