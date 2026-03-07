The current situation shows a heavy scene, precisely in the heart of Tel Aviv around March 5, 2026, after Iran has started firing a wave of hypersonic missiles, turning the occupied city instantly into a catastrophe, causing chaos everywhere. The videos were shared by local residents on social media, revealing some of the shocking facts taking place inside Tel Aviv, where the Israeli military's strict censors have significant control over publications. Buildings that were targeted or likely hit by air defense debris, were destroyed significantly, at a rate of damage exceeding last year's 12-Day War. The flames engulfed the entire building shortly after arrival, and there was a major psychological crisis among the Israeli settlers. A male settler cried saying “Iran stop, we lose, you win."Israel has suffered huge losses, which they did not even imagine before because of a miscalculation, in which the blows of Iranian missiles, now able to penetrate up to the bunker, the last refuge of Israel, increase the disaster even greater and deeper.

To date, there has been no information on the targets hit during Iranian latest offensive, it is unclear where they were hit, and there has been no acknowledgement from the media or official parties of the extent of the loss or damage. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that the 21st wave of operation "True Promise 4" had been launched using Khorramshahr-4 missiles in a combine operation against targets in central Tel Aviv. According to the statement, Iran managed to hit several large targets, the attack on the Israeli Embassy, all destroyed. Other targets were a US base in Israel, causing significant damage, and an attack with cluster missiles, hitting the area of Ben Gurion Airport, the country's main airport. Meanwhile, the Israeli defense was confused by Iranian cluster missiles weighing about 1,500 kg, of which sometimes 10 air defense missiles were not able to intercept 1 incoming missile, until there was a fire at the site of the missile fall. A missile splits into several projectiles that explode like volcanic lava towards the ground. Instead, only the officially released video shows the minor damage caused by the missile's fractional interception, in a clear attempt to downplay the scale from the impact of the Iranian attack.

No one expected that such a spark of missile fire would be heard inside Israel, an attack that seriously endangered the enemy area. The scene on the night of March 5 shows the city of Tel Aviv silent with no activity, the camera pointing down moments after the rumble of Iranian latest attack — no sirens sounded. Finally, Iran managed to prove its promise, slapping Israel hard this time! An Iranian military source said that it has launched more than 500 ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, launched more than 2000 drones of various types since the beginning of the war. 60% of the missiles targeted U.S. forces and 40% targeted occupation sites in Occupied Palestine. Apparently, Iran has a big surprise for Israel, which may be revealed in the last days of the war, which is expected to subside soon.

"Some of the on the ground damage footage looks like older footage from last year."

