Fauci Forced To Answer COVID Questions By Judge

The Jimmy Dore Show

Nov 26, 2022

In a lawsuit brought by the Attorneys General of Missouri and Louisiana – along with some other interested parties – Dr. Anthony Fauci was recently deposed and compelled to answer questions about the government response to the coronavirus pandemic. And while Fauci did have some interesting responses to plaintiff's questions, he also suffered from some selective amnesia about a number of serious issues. Jimmy speaks with one of the plaintiffs in the case, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, about Fauci's responses and whether a judge will tolerate his evasiveness if and when the suit goes to trial.