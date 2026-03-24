Wave 79 of True Promise 4: The dedication read aloud before launch - In memory of the martyrs of Minab school, Dena warship & our dear leader

"In memory of the martyrs of Minab school. In memory of the martyrs of the Dena warship. In memory of our dear Leader. We begin."

Wave 79 of True Promise 4. The dedication read aloud before launch.

Adding:

NEW: According to the Israeli-backed Iran International, the captain and crew of the IRIN 'Dena' warship refused to abandon their ship, even after two verbal warnings from the U.S. Navy

Shortly afterwards, and despite being completely unarmed due to participating in a recent exercise with the Indian Navy, the IRIB 'Dena' was torpedoed by a U.S. submarine off the coast of Sri Lanka, destroying the vessel and martyring most of the crew, including the captain.

Even the Zionist outlets cannot deny the bravery of Iranian Navy sailors.

@Middle_East_Spectator