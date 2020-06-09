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Top Democrats Kneel Wearing Ancestor Worship Garb and Perform African Witchcraft Ritual at Emancipation Hall
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79 views • June 09, 2020
Nasty Pelosi is leading other top Communist Democrats in an African Witchcraft Ritual. By keeling while wearing the African Garb, they are worshiping and giving homage to their god, Antifa's god, and Black Lives Matter's god, LUCIFER!
See these articles mentioned in the Video.
Instead of Donning Black Face, Nasty Nancy Pelosi and Gang Drape Themselves in African Garb!
https://www.christiannetworknews.com/instead-of-donning-black-face-nasty-nancy-pelosi-and-gang-drape-themselves-in-african-garb/
Chuck Schumer Commands a Fallen Angel or Demon to Get Out of his Senate Chair!
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/chuck-schumer-commands-a-fallen-angel-or-demon-to-get-out-of-his-senate-chair/
Please donate https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
See these articles mentioned in the Video.
Instead of Donning Black Face, Nasty Nancy Pelosi and Gang Drape Themselves in African Garb!
https://www.christiannetworknews.com/instead-of-donning-black-face-nasty-nancy-pelosi-and-gang-drape-themselves-in-african-garb/
Chuck Schumer Commands a Fallen Angel or Demon to Get Out of his Senate Chair!
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/chuck-schumer-commands-a-fallen-angel-or-demon-to-get-out-of-his-senate-chair/
Please donate https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
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