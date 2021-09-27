Priest became Demon Possessed after taking Pfizer Vaccine

Priest Savvas Agioritis under Archbishop Ieronymos of Greece.



Some excerpts followed by the link to the article where the entire testimony can be read:



“While I was taking the vaccine, others were waiting outside. As I was leaving I was unable to wear my Kalimafi (priest hat). I felt a great shame within myself, and left holding my kalimafi in my hands. Arriving home, I went to the bathroom to wash my face. Upon looking at the mirror, I was frightened at my face due to the expression I had."



“A day later I went and attended a divine service at a local church, but not to liturgize the service as the priest. Upon entering the Altar I felt as if I was dead. Now allow me to explain the most terrible part. Day and night I constantly saw Satan in front of me, his face 20mm distance from mine. I went to sleep at night, and felt him hugging me, and I would get cold all over."



Prior to this, he had performed an exorcism at lodge in America for the vaccines:



The demon told him: “Those who took the vaccine cannot repent because I am inside of them.” The Priest-monk asked, “How are you inside of them?”



The demon answered, “With the blood of the aborted fetuses.”



Fetuses were used in the vaccine and were purposely murdered for their cells. These cells were extracted from the living fetuses by these atheist scientists and doctors who don’t hold anything sacred and holy.



Long story short: After 40-days of asking God to forgive him and praying, the grace of God returned. He stated, “I do not dare or want to know what would have happened to me if I had taken the second dosage of the vaccine. The only thing I can say is that God felt sorry for me. Even though now I feel better, I have not recovered to the state I was in prior to taking the vaccine."



expandingawarenessrelations.com/are-the-vaccines-affecting-our-spirituality-there-may-be-more-to-it-than-we-think/