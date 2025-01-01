Brighteon - Turn It On - New song for 2025 by Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon





See more music at https://music.brighteon.com





[verse]

In a world of angry lies

There's a place of truth and light

For those who seek sweet freedom

To open up their eager eyes

The doorways are open

The censors are closed

The world now awaits to

Hear the things you know

Knowledge is treasure

Unlimited flows

The truth now it beckons

And you're the one it chose





[chorus]

Brighteon.

Bring it on.

Brighteon.

Let's get it on.

Brighteon.

Stayin strong.

Brighteon

Let's turn it on.





[verse]

The truth is revealing

The psyops exposed

When you see reality

Be wise enough to know

That knowledge is power

And freedom is gold

When we think and speak it

The universe beholds





[chorus]

Brighteon.

Bring it on.

Brighteon.

Let's get it on.

Brighteon.

Stayin strong.

Brighteon

Lets turn it on.





[bridge]

Be informed. Be forewarned. Be aware.

If it matters you'll find it there.





Where free speech is allowed. Brighteon.

Come and say it strong and loud. Brighteon.

Get excited a world enlightened

You'll see it clearly now

Break out from the crowd





Get the news that really matters. Brighteon.

Hear the scoop on inside chatter. Brighteon.

If you really want to know, c'mon let's go

To Brighteon where the TRUTH IS BOLD.





[chorus]

Brighteon.

Bring it on.

Brighteon.

Let's get it on.

Brighteon.

Stayin strong.

Brighteon

Lets turn it on.





Brighteon.

Bring it on.

Brighteon.

Let's get it on.

Brighteon.

Stayin strong.

Brighteon

Lets turn it on.





[outro]

God want you to be aware

Human knowledge should be shared

The answer to persistent lies

Is speak the truth with open eyes

[instrumental]

Speak the truth with open eyes

Speak the truth

With open eyes

Open your eyes