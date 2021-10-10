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The Testimonies Project - The Movie Covid-19 Vaccine Injured in Israel
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257 views • October 10, 2021
The Testimonies Project - The Movie Covid-19 Vaccine Injured in Israel
https://rumble.com/vn212d-the-testimonies-project-the-movie.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4BpEr8gztU
https://www.vaxtestimonies.org/en/
The testimonies project the movie
The Testimonies Project was created to provide a platform for all those who were affected after getting the covid-19 vaccines, and to make sure their voices are heard, since they are not heard in the Israeli media.
We hope this project will encourage more and more people to tell their story.
https://rumble.com/vn212d-the-testimonies-project-the-movie.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4BpEr8gztU
https://www.vaxtestimonies.org/en/
The testimonies project the movie
The Testimonies Project was created to provide a platform for all those who were affected after getting the covid-19 vaccines, and to make sure their voices are heard, since they are not heard in the Israeli media.
We hope this project will encourage more and more people to tell their story.
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