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The David Knight Show (14Feb20 Full Show)
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20 views • February 14, 2020
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:07:33 As California prosecutes undercover journalists for exposing trafficking in baby body parts, Judicial Watch finds a federal govt contract to procure baby parts. Now the inaction is explained
— 00:21:10 LGBT becomes L-vs-T. As biological female runners file suit in Connecticut against biological males competing as female, the US Olympic team will let a man compete as a woman
— 00:27:30 Why are the increased attacks on traditional, nuclear families? After motherhood is devalued & mocked will apple pie be next? NYT calls stay-at-home moms “a virulent strain of white nationalism”
— 00:46:06 The first legally non-binary man reverts to male & speaks out about why he did it
— 01:13:32 YouTube censors Senator Rand Paul. First they came for Alex Jones, David Knight & Infowars…and you did nothing. Then they came for Senators, Vice Presidents & Presidents
— 01:28:03 Bernie gets pranked by a fake Greta while Buttigieg pranks voters by pretending he’s NOT a Marxist
— 01:37:51 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, explains the unused power in the Constitution for the Vice President to stop legislation
By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
— 00:07:33 As California prosecutes undercover journalists for exposing trafficking in baby body parts, Judicial Watch finds a federal govt contract to procure baby parts. Now the inaction is explained
— 00:21:10 LGBT becomes L-vs-T. As biological female runners file suit in Connecticut against biological males competing as female, the US Olympic team will let a man compete as a woman
— 00:27:30 Why are the increased attacks on traditional, nuclear families? After motherhood is devalued & mocked will apple pie be next? NYT calls stay-at-home moms “a virulent strain of white nationalism”
— 00:46:06 The first legally non-binary man reverts to male & speaks out about why he did it
— 01:13:32 YouTube censors Senator Rand Paul. First they came for Alex Jones, David Knight & Infowars…and you did nothing. Then they came for Senators, Vice Presidents & Presidents
— 01:28:03 Bernie gets pranked by a fake Greta while Buttigieg pranks voters by pretending he’s NOT a Marxist
— 01:37:51 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, explains the unused power in the Constitution for the Vice President to stop legislation
By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
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