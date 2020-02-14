The David Knight Show (14Feb20 Full Show)

Topics by Timecode:— 00:07:33 As California prosecutes undercover journalists for exposing trafficking in baby body parts, Judicial Watch finds a federal govt contract to procure baby parts. Now the inaction is explained— 00:21:10 LGBT becomes L-vs-T. As biological female runners file suit in Connecticut against biological males competing as female, the US Olympic team will let a man compete as a woman— 00:27:30 Why are the increased attacks on traditional, nuclear families? After motherhood is devalued & mocked will apple pie be next? NYT calls stay-at-home moms “a virulent strain of white nationalism”— 00:46:06 The first legally non-binary man reverts to male & speaks out about why he did it— 01:13:32 YouTube censors Senator Rand Paul. First they came for Alex Jones, David Knight & Infowars…and you did nothing. Then they came for Senators, Vice Presidents & Presidents— 01:28:03 Bernie gets pranked by a fake Greta while Buttigieg pranks voters by pretending he’s NOT a Marxist— 01:37:51 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, explains the unused power in the Constitution for the Vice President to stop legislationBy the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!