Using Ozone Therapy For Dental Health & Nerve Pain
Extreme Health Radio
Published 21 hours ago |

A little snippet from a recent show with Tobias from @promolifeinc. At the end of the show we take questions from our Patreon supporters and this is an edited answer to a question about using ozone for dental health.


If you'd like to join our Patreon and get access to my health protocols each month see below.

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon


If you're interested in this ozone generator it's available below as well.

https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/all-products/products/copy-of-ozone-steam-sauna-pro-package-w-o3elite-dual


Show page with links:

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/766


iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-tobias-segal-the-power-of-ozone-gas-the/id577009557?i=1000607065136


Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3domPDDeCXfumr7Y4KBmhg

Keywords
ozonenerve painpromolifeo3gum healthtooth painozone generators

