Using Ozone Therapy For Dental Health & Nerve Pain

A little snippet from a recent show with Tobias from @promolifeinc. At the end of the show we take questions from our Patreon supporters and this is an edited answer to a question about using ozone for dental health.
If you'd like to join our Patreon and get access to my health protocols each month see below.
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon
If you're interested in this ozone generator it's available below as well.
https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/all-products/products/copy-of-ozone-steam-sauna-pro-package-w-o3elite-dual
Show page with links:
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/766
iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-tobias-segal-the-power-of-ozone-gas-the/id577009557?i=1000607065136
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3domPDDeCXfumr7Y4KBmhg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.