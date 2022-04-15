© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/14/2022 Miles Guo: A lot of Americans have been asking me why the Shanghainese don’t fight back. The basic right given by God to every human being is to protect themselves and their family and to defend their basic dignity