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Many January 6th Capitol Protesters STILL in Jail With Harsh Treatment
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60 views • July 01, 2021
January 6th Capitol protesters are being treated like political prisoners. This is what happens to societies that move away from God. Trump talks about Fear and says Bill Barr became afraid but we have to keep fighting. Also Trump trashes Mitch McConnell.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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