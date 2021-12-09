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Warning to Christians - Exposing the Mega Churches
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12 views • December 09, 2021
Warning to Christians
This video is one of the most well done videos on the subject of Exposing the Mega Churches that I have ever watched. God is very angry with those Churches and His judgement/wrath will come upon them, soon enough. The Bible mentions that there will be a special place reserved for those Pastors in hell, if they don't repent and turn from their wickedness. If you are part of or go to a mega church. You need to repent to God for being a part of it and you need to leave that church. May you heed the warning in the video!
Original Link: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5BuiwgGqNx4
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Copyright and 'fair use' disclaimer:
This educational video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been authorized by the copyright owner. We are using this material strictly for educational purposes ONLY. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material used in this video is distributed without profit. The views expressed in this video are solely the views of the creator of this video teaching and NOT to reflect the copyrighted material directly.
This video is one of the most well done videos on the subject of Exposing the Mega Churches that I have ever watched. God is very angry with those Churches and His judgement/wrath will come upon them, soon enough. The Bible mentions that there will be a special place reserved for those Pastors in hell, if they don't repent and turn from their wickedness. If you are part of or go to a mega church. You need to repent to God for being a part of it and you need to leave that church. May you heed the warning in the video!
Original Link: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5BuiwgGqNx4
Please Share And Subscribe
Copyright and 'fair use' disclaimer:
This educational video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been authorized by the copyright owner. We are using this material strictly for educational purposes ONLY. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material used in this video is distributed without profit. The views expressed in this video are solely the views of the creator of this video teaching and NOT to reflect the copyrighted material directly.
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