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List of American Civil War Movie Trailers (1915-2020) - Expanded Version
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This is an expanded list of trailers from feature films and television miniseries about the American Civil War with additional adventure, drama and horror films.
00:01:15 The Birth of a Nation (1915)
00:03:36 The General (1926)
00:05:19 The Littlest Rebel (1935) - excerpt only
00:06:52 General Spanky (1936)
00:09:17 The Prisoner of Shark Island (1936)
00:10:26 The Old Maid (1939)
00:13:17 Gone with the Wind (1939)
00:15:45 Santa Fe Trail (1940)
00:17:57 The Man from Dakota (1940)
00:20:14 Virginia City (1940)
N/A - Dark Command (1940)
N/A - Belle Starr (1941)
00:22:10 They Died With Their Boots On (1941)
00:24:55 Tennessee Johnson (1942)
N/A - Renegade Girl (1946)
00:26:46 Silver River (1948)
N/A - The Fabulous Texan (1947)
00:28:53 The Romance of Rosy Ridge (1947)
00:32:13 A Southern Yankee (1948)
N/A - Tap Roots (1948)
N/A - The Man from Colorado (1949)
N/A - Little Women (1949)
N/A - South of St. Louis (1949)
00:34:28 Two Flags West (1950)
00:35:49 The Outriders (1950)
00:38:43 Rocky Mountain (1950)
00:41:10 Drums in the Deep South (1951)
00:45:03 The Last Outpost (1951)
00:47:07 The Red Badge of Courage (1951)
00:49:59 The Redhead and the Cowboy (1951)
N/A - Red Mountain (1951)
N/A - Silver Canyon (1951)
00:52:11 Springfield Rifle (1952)
00:54:55 Column South (1953)
00:57:10 Escape from Fort Bravo (1953)
N/A - The Great Sioux Uprising (1953)
N/A - Rebel City (1953)
N/A - Woman They Almost Lynched (1953)
N/A - The Black Dakotas (1954)
N/A - Border River (1954)
N/A - The Raid (1954)
N/A - Yellowneck (1955)
01:00:34 Love Me Tender (1956)
01:02:49 Friendly Persuasion (1956)
01:04:39 Great Day in the Morning (1956)
N/A - The Great Locomotive Chase (1956)
N/A - Revolt at Fort Laramie (1957)
N/A - Drango (1957)
N/A - The Guns of Fort Petticoat (1957)
01:06:55 Band of Angels (1957)
01:09:07 Raintree County (1957)
01:10:13 Quantrill's Raiders (1958)
01:11:14 The Horse Soldiers (1959)
N/A - The Legend of Tom Dooley (1959)
N/A - Westbound (1959)
N/A - The Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come (1961)
01:12:36 The Rebel (1959-1961) - tv series
N/A - The Americans (1961) - tv series
N/A - In the Midst of Life (1963)
N/A - Red Runs the River (1963)
N/A - Two Thousand Maniacs! (1964)
01:13:05 Arizona Raiders (1965)
01:15:18 Advance to the Rear (1964)
01:18:16 Major Dundee (1965)
01:21:41 Shenandoah (1965)
N/A - Assault on Fort Texan (1965)
01:23:51 Alvarez Kelly (1966)
N/A - For a Few Extra Dollars (1966)
N/A - A Time for Killing (1967)
01:26:49 Custer of the West (1967)
N/A - Payment in Blood (1967)
N/A - Arizona Bushwhackers (1968)
01:28:27 Journey to Shiloh (1968)
01:30:20 The Undefeated (1969)
N/A - The Scavengers (1969)
N/A - Menace on the Mountain (1970) - tv film
N/A - The Andersonville Trial (1970) - tv film
N/A - Macho Callahan (1970)
N/A - Rio Lobo (1970)
01:33:23 The Beguiled (1971)
N/A - No Drums, No Bugles (1972)
01:35:54 The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)
01:38:08 The Shadow Riders (1982)
01:39:35 The Blue and the Gray (1982) - tv miniseries
N/A - Louisiana (1984)
01:40:10 North and South (1985–1986) - tv miniseries
N/A - Gore Vidal's Lincoln (1988) - tv miniseries
01:44:47 Glory (1989)
N/A - Across Five Aprils (1990)
01:47:51 The Rose and the Jackal (1990) - tv film
01:50:00 Ironclads (1991) - tv film
01:51:30 Class of '61 (1993) - tv film
01:53:03 Sommersby (1993)
01:55:00 Gettysburg (1993)
01:57:46 Grey Knight (1993)
N/A - Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All (1994)
01:59:57 Pharaoh's Army (1995)
02:01:25 Andersonville (1996) - tv film
02:02:45 Last Stand At Saber River (1997) - tv film
02:02:56 The Hunley (1999) - tv film
02:03:57 Ride with the Devil (1999)
N/A - Gangs of New York (2002)
02:05:09 Wicked Spring (2002)
02:07:23 Cold Mountain (2003)
02:09:55 Gods and Generals (2003)
02:11:35 C.S.A.: Confederate States of America (2004)
02:13:45 The Last Confederate: The Story of Robert Adams (2005)
N/A - The Colt (2005) - tv film
02:15:51 Seraphim Falls (2006)
02:17:58 Prairie Rose (2006)
N/A - Sons of Virginia (2007)
02:21:35 Freedom (2007)
02:24:07 Dog Jack (2010)
02:26:57 The Conspirator (2010)
02:29:18 Lincoln (2012)
02:31:32 Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
02:33:32 Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies (2012)
02:34:05 Hatfields and McCoys (2012) - tv miniseries
02:36:14 Hatfields and McCoys: Bad Blood (2012)
02:37:31 Saving Lincoln (2013)
N/A - Killing Lincoln (2013) - tv film
02:39:33 Copperhead (2013)
02:41:47 The Keeping Room (2014)
02:43:41 Field of Lost Shoes (2015)
02:45:07 Free State of Jones (2016)
02:47:14 The Beguiled (2017)
02:49:37 Savage State (2019)
02:51:23 Grant (2020) - tv film
00:01:15 The Birth of a Nation (1915)
00:03:36 The General (1926)
00:05:19 The Littlest Rebel (1935) - excerpt only
00:06:52 General Spanky (1936)
00:09:17 The Prisoner of Shark Island (1936)
00:10:26 The Old Maid (1939)
00:13:17 Gone with the Wind (1939)
00:15:45 Santa Fe Trail (1940)
00:17:57 The Man from Dakota (1940)
00:20:14 Virginia City (1940)
N/A - Dark Command (1940)
N/A - Belle Starr (1941)
00:22:10 They Died With Their Boots On (1941)
00:24:55 Tennessee Johnson (1942)
N/A - Renegade Girl (1946)
00:26:46 Silver River (1948)
N/A - The Fabulous Texan (1947)
00:28:53 The Romance of Rosy Ridge (1947)
00:32:13 A Southern Yankee (1948)
N/A - Tap Roots (1948)
N/A - The Man from Colorado (1949)
N/A - Little Women (1949)
N/A - South of St. Louis (1949)
00:34:28 Two Flags West (1950)
00:35:49 The Outriders (1950)
00:38:43 Rocky Mountain (1950)
00:41:10 Drums in the Deep South (1951)
00:45:03 The Last Outpost (1951)
00:47:07 The Red Badge of Courage (1951)
00:49:59 The Redhead and the Cowboy (1951)
N/A - Red Mountain (1951)
N/A - Silver Canyon (1951)
00:52:11 Springfield Rifle (1952)
00:54:55 Column South (1953)
00:57:10 Escape from Fort Bravo (1953)
N/A - The Great Sioux Uprising (1953)
N/A - Rebel City (1953)
N/A - Woman They Almost Lynched (1953)
N/A - The Black Dakotas (1954)
N/A - Border River (1954)
N/A - The Raid (1954)
N/A - Yellowneck (1955)
01:00:34 Love Me Tender (1956)
01:02:49 Friendly Persuasion (1956)
01:04:39 Great Day in the Morning (1956)
N/A - The Great Locomotive Chase (1956)
N/A - Revolt at Fort Laramie (1957)
N/A - Drango (1957)
N/A - The Guns of Fort Petticoat (1957)
01:06:55 Band of Angels (1957)
01:09:07 Raintree County (1957)
01:10:13 Quantrill's Raiders (1958)
01:11:14 The Horse Soldiers (1959)
N/A - The Legend of Tom Dooley (1959)
N/A - Westbound (1959)
N/A - The Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come (1961)
01:12:36 The Rebel (1959-1961) - tv series
N/A - The Americans (1961) - tv series
N/A - In the Midst of Life (1963)
N/A - Red Runs the River (1963)
N/A - Two Thousand Maniacs! (1964)
01:13:05 Arizona Raiders (1965)
01:15:18 Advance to the Rear (1964)
01:18:16 Major Dundee (1965)
01:21:41 Shenandoah (1965)
N/A - Assault on Fort Texan (1965)
01:23:51 Alvarez Kelly (1966)
N/A - For a Few Extra Dollars (1966)
N/A - A Time for Killing (1967)
01:26:49 Custer of the West (1967)
N/A - Payment in Blood (1967)
N/A - Arizona Bushwhackers (1968)
01:28:27 Journey to Shiloh (1968)
01:30:20 The Undefeated (1969)
N/A - The Scavengers (1969)
N/A - Menace on the Mountain (1970) - tv film
N/A - The Andersonville Trial (1970) - tv film
N/A - Macho Callahan (1970)
N/A - Rio Lobo (1970)
01:33:23 The Beguiled (1971)
N/A - No Drums, No Bugles (1972)
01:35:54 The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)
01:38:08 The Shadow Riders (1982)
01:39:35 The Blue and the Gray (1982) - tv miniseries
N/A - Louisiana (1984)
01:40:10 North and South (1985–1986) - tv miniseries
N/A - Gore Vidal's Lincoln (1988) - tv miniseries
01:44:47 Glory (1989)
N/A - Across Five Aprils (1990)
01:47:51 The Rose and the Jackal (1990) - tv film
01:50:00 Ironclads (1991) - tv film
01:51:30 Class of '61 (1993) - tv film
01:53:03 Sommersby (1993)
01:55:00 Gettysburg (1993)
01:57:46 Grey Knight (1993)
N/A - Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All (1994)
01:59:57 Pharaoh's Army (1995)
02:01:25 Andersonville (1996) - tv film
02:02:45 Last Stand At Saber River (1997) - tv film
02:02:56 The Hunley (1999) - tv film
02:03:57 Ride with the Devil (1999)
N/A - Gangs of New York (2002)
02:05:09 Wicked Spring (2002)
02:07:23 Cold Mountain (2003)
02:09:55 Gods and Generals (2003)
02:11:35 C.S.A.: Confederate States of America (2004)
02:13:45 The Last Confederate: The Story of Robert Adams (2005)
N/A - The Colt (2005) - tv film
02:15:51 Seraphim Falls (2006)
02:17:58 Prairie Rose (2006)
N/A - Sons of Virginia (2007)
02:21:35 Freedom (2007)
02:24:07 Dog Jack (2010)
02:26:57 The Conspirator (2010)
02:29:18 Lincoln (2012)
02:31:32 Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
02:33:32 Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies (2012)
02:34:05 Hatfields and McCoys (2012) - tv miniseries
02:36:14 Hatfields and McCoys: Bad Blood (2012)
02:37:31 Saving Lincoln (2013)
N/A - Killing Lincoln (2013) - tv film
02:39:33 Copperhead (2013)
02:41:47 The Keeping Room (2014)
02:43:41 Field of Lost Shoes (2015)
02:45:07 Free State of Jones (2016)
02:47:14 The Beguiled (2017)
02:49:37 Savage State (2019)
02:51:23 Grant (2020) - tv film
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