List of American Civil War Movie Trailers (1915-2020) - Expanded Version

This is an expanded list of trailers from feature films and television miniseries about the American Civil War with additional adventure, drama and horror films.



00:01:15 The Birth of a Nation (1915)

00:03:36 The General (1926)

00:05:19 The Littlest Rebel (1935) - excerpt only

00:06:52 General Spanky (1936)

00:09:17 The Prisoner of Shark Island (1936)

00:10:26 The Old Maid (1939)

00:13:17 Gone with the Wind (1939)

00:15:45 Santa Fe Trail (1940)

00:17:57 The Man from Dakota (1940)

00:20:14 Virginia City (1940)

N/A - Dark Command (1940)

N/A - Belle Starr (1941)

00:22:10 They Died With Their Boots On (1941)

00:24:55 Tennessee Johnson (1942)

N/A - Renegade Girl (1946)

00:26:46 Silver River (1948)

N/A - The Fabulous Texan (1947)

00:28:53 The Romance of Rosy Ridge (1947)

00:32:13 A Southern Yankee (1948)

N/A - Tap Roots (1948)

N/A - The Man from Colorado (1949)

N/A - Little Women (1949)

N/A - South of St. Louis (1949)

00:34:28 Two Flags West (1950)

00:35:49 The Outriders (1950)

00:38:43 Rocky Mountain (1950)

00:41:10 Drums in the Deep South (1951)

00:45:03 The Last Outpost (1951)

00:47:07 The Red Badge of Courage (1951)

00:49:59 The Redhead and the Cowboy (1951)

N/A - Red Mountain (1951)

N/A - Silver Canyon (1951)

00:52:11 Springfield Rifle (1952)

00:54:55 Column South (1953)

00:57:10 Escape from Fort Bravo (1953)

N/A - The Great Sioux Uprising (1953)

N/A - Rebel City (1953)

N/A - Woman They Almost Lynched (1953)

N/A - The Black Dakotas (1954)

N/A - Border River (1954)

N/A - The Raid (1954)

N/A - Yellowneck (1955)

01:00:34 Love Me Tender (1956)

01:02:49 Friendly Persuasion (1956)

01:04:39 Great Day in the Morning (1956)

N/A - The Great Locomotive Chase (1956)

N/A - Revolt at Fort Laramie (1957)

N/A - Drango (1957)

N/A - The Guns of Fort Petticoat (1957)

01:06:55 Band of Angels (1957)

01:09:07 Raintree County (1957)

01:10:13 Quantrill's Raiders (1958)

01:11:14 The Horse Soldiers (1959)

N/A - The Legend of Tom Dooley (1959)

N/A - Westbound (1959)

N/A - The Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come (1961)

01:12:36 The Rebel (1959-1961) - tv series

N/A - The Americans (1961) - tv series

N/A - In the Midst of Life (1963)

N/A - Red Runs the River (1963)

N/A - Two Thousand Maniacs! (1964)

01:13:05 Arizona Raiders (1965)

01:15:18 Advance to the Rear (1964)

01:18:16 Major Dundee (1965)

01:21:41 Shenandoah (1965)

N/A - Assault on Fort Texan (1965)

01:23:51 Alvarez Kelly (1966)

N/A - For a Few Extra Dollars (1966)

N/A - A Time for Killing (1967)

01:26:49 Custer of the West (1967)

N/A - Payment in Blood (1967)

N/A - Arizona Bushwhackers (1968)

01:28:27 Journey to Shiloh (1968)

01:30:20 The Undefeated (1969)

N/A - The Scavengers (1969)

N/A - Menace on the Mountain (1970) - tv film

N/A - The Andersonville Trial (1970) - tv film

N/A - Macho Callahan (1970)

N/A - Rio Lobo (1970)

01:33:23 The Beguiled (1971)

N/A - No Drums, No Bugles (1972)

01:35:54 The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)

01:38:08 The Shadow Riders (1982)

01:39:35 The Blue and the Gray (1982) - tv miniseries

N/A - Louisiana (1984)

01:40:10 North and South (1985–1986) - tv miniseries

N/A - Gore Vidal's Lincoln (1988) - tv miniseries

01:44:47 Glory (1989)

N/A - Across Five Aprils (1990)

01:47:51 The Rose and the Jackal (1990) - tv film

01:50:00 Ironclads (1991) - tv film

01:51:30 Class of '61 (1993) - tv film

01:53:03 Sommersby (1993)

01:55:00 Gettysburg (1993)

01:57:46 Grey Knight (1993)

N/A - Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All (1994)

01:59:57 Pharaoh's Army (1995)

02:01:25 Andersonville (1996) - tv film

02:02:45 Last Stand At Saber River (1997) - tv film

02:02:56 The Hunley (1999) - tv film

02:03:57 Ride with the Devil (1999)

N/A - Gangs of New York (2002)

02:05:09 Wicked Spring (2002)

02:07:23 Cold Mountain (2003)

02:09:55 Gods and Generals (2003)

02:11:35 C.S.A.: Confederate States of America (2004)

02:13:45 The Last Confederate: The Story of Robert Adams (2005)

N/A - The Colt (2005) - tv film

02:15:51 Seraphim Falls (2006)

02:17:58 Prairie Rose (2006)

N/A - Sons of Virginia (2007)

02:21:35 Freedom (2007)

02:24:07 Dog Jack (2010)

02:26:57 The Conspirator (2010)

02:29:18 Lincoln (2012)

02:31:32 Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

02:33:32 Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies (2012)

02:34:05 Hatfields and McCoys (2012) - tv miniseries

02:36:14 Hatfields and McCoys: Bad Blood (2012)

02:37:31 Saving Lincoln (2013)

N/A - Killing Lincoln (2013) - tv film

02:39:33 Copperhead (2013)

02:41:47 The Keeping Room (2014)

02:43:41 Field of Lost Shoes (2015)

02:45:07 Free State of Jones (2016)

02:47:14 The Beguiled (2017)

02:49:37 Savage State (2019)

02:51:23 Grant (2020) - tv film