THE FALL OF THE GEORGIA GUIDESTONES (sub-esp)

The Georgia Guidestones were targeted for destruction early Wednesday by someone who apparently set off a "bomb" at the site in a rural area north of Elberton.

Later in the day, a backhoe toppled what remained of the Guidestones as Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents looked on. One agent said the explosion left the stones that remained standing too unstable.

An investigation is under way to determine who planted the bomb and why, GBI Agent Jesse Maddox said Wednesday afternoon.

Español:

Las Piedras Guía de Georgia fueron el objetivo de un atentado a primera hora del miércoles por alguien que aparentemente hizo estallar una "bomba" en el lugar, en una zona rural al norte de Elberton.

Más tarde, una retroexcavadora derribó lo que quedaba de las Guidestones ante la mirada de los agentes de la Oficina de Investigación de Georgia. Un agente dijo que la explosión dejó las piedras que quedaban en pie demasiado inestables.

Se está llevando a cabo una investigación para determinar quién puso la bomba y por qué, dijo el miércoles por la tarde el agente del GBI Jesse Maddox.

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